People urged to have their say on four Lewes District playground upgrades

Residents and local children are being asked their views on what improvements they would like at four play areas in Lewes district.

Lewes District Council has launched public consultations for Valley Dip Play Area in Seaford, Hillcrest Court in Newhaven, Malling Rec in Lewes and Stanley Turner Ground, also in Lewes. The consultations run until Friday, August 25. Views given in these surveys will help inform what new equipment will be installed there.

Councillor Wendy Maples, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Wellbeing, said: “As part of our commitment to improving the lives of residents, we are investing £400,000 into upgrading play areas across Lewes district. We want people who use them to help shape these transformations so please use this opportunity to have your say on your local play area.”

To take part in the consultation for any of these four play areas, please visit makingadifferenceinlewesdistrict.com/play

Earlier this year, Lewes District Council held surveys about improvements to two playgrounds in Landport, Lewes – Landport Recreation Ground and De La Warr Green, and two in Seaford – at Aquila Park and The Peverells. Around 200 people took part in the surveys. The transformation of the play area in Bell Lane, Lewes, was completed earlier this year.

Councillor Maples added: “I am really looking forward to seeing our play areas being updated and improved for local children, parents and visiting friends to enjoy."

