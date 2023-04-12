Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne residents urged to register to vote

Residents in Eastbourne have been encouraged by the council to register to vote ahead of the elections next month.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 12th Apr 2023, 13:59 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 15:13 BST

On Thursday, May 4, people in Eastbourne will have their say at the elections on who represents them locally.

With the registration deadline approaching, Eastbourne Borough Council is urging those who are not registered at their current address to make sure they are registered before it is too late.

The deadline to register to vote is midnight on Monday, April 17.

Eastbourne Town HallEastbourne Town Hall
Eastbourne Town Hall

A spokesperson from Eastbourne Borough Council said: “It takes just five minutes to apply online at gov.uk/register-to-vote.

“Those intending to vote at polling stations in May will need to show photographic ID. A list of accepted forms of ID is available on the Electoral Commission’s website.”

Extensive research estimated that 98 per cent of the electorate holds an appropriate form of identification, although a map shared by Good Morning Britain last month revealed there are 294,312 ineligible voters in the South East.

