Residents in Eastbourne have been encouraged by the council to register to vote ahead of the elections next month.

On Thursday, May 4, people in Eastbourne will have their say at the elections on who represents them locally.

With the registration deadline approaching, Eastbourne Borough Council is urging those who are not registered at their current address to make sure they are registered before it is too late.

The deadline to register to vote is midnight on Monday, April 17.

Eastbourne Town Hall

A spokesperson from Eastbourne Borough Council said: “It takes just five minutes to apply online at gov.uk/register-to-vote.

“Those intending to vote at polling stations in May will need to show photographic ID. A list of accepted forms of ID is available on the Electoral Commission’s website.”

