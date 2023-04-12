On Thursday, May 4, people in Eastbourne will have their say at the elections on who represents them locally.
With the registration deadline approaching, Eastbourne Borough Council is urging those who are not registered at their current address to make sure they are registered before it is too late.
The deadline to register to vote is midnight on Monday, April 17.
A spokesperson from Eastbourne Borough Council said: “It takes just five minutes to apply online at gov.uk/register-to-vote.
“Those intending to vote at polling stations in May will need to show photographic ID. A list of accepted forms of ID is available on the Electoral Commission’s website.”
Extensive research estimated that 98 per cent of the electorate holds an appropriate form of identification, although a map shared by Good Morning Britain last month revealed there are 294,312 ineligible voters in the South East.