Former Coronation Street actor raises concerns about Eastbourne planning application appeal

An actor who has featured on Coronation Street and Emmerdale has expressed concerns regarding an Eastbourne planning application for seven homes after an appeal was submitted.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 26th Apr 2023, 17:08 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 10:34 BST

The outline planning permission for demolition of an existing garage block in Broomfield Road along with the erection of two semi-detached three-bedroom dwellings, two semi-detached two-bedroom dwellings and three detached three-bedroom dwellings together with parking, garages and a new site access road was refused in May 2022 – although an appeal has recently been submitted.

Actor Jim Whelan said there are fears that the narrow entrance by the site, which would have been widened in the original scheme, will stay the same.

He added: “Our concern is that the present access road, whilst serviceable for the garages, is not adequate for a development where residents need a proper size of access road for emergency vehicles, fire engines, dustbin lorries, etc. Our concerns were shared by the planning meeting [group] who refused this revised scheme. There is no room for vehicles to pass, there is no pavement for pedestrians. As it stands, the size of this access road is a dangerous pinch point which will last for generations if allowed.”

Jim Whelan (middle) on the set of Coronation Street with Tina O'Brien who plays Sarah Platt and Ryan Thomas who played Jason Grimshaw during their 2007 wedding service. Picture from Jim WhelanJim Whelan (middle) on the set of Coronation Street with Tina O'Brien who plays Sarah Platt and Ryan Thomas who played Jason Grimshaw during their 2007 wedding service. Picture from Jim Whelan
Jim Whelan (middle) on the set of Coronation Street with Tina O'Brien who plays Sarah Platt and Ryan Thomas who played Jason Grimshaw during their 2007 wedding service. Picture from Jim Whelan

The application originally followed on from a similar scheme gaining planning permission in 2021. The new proposals were largely the same, but would have seen an existing building in Broomfield Street retained rather than being replaced by a new build.

This had resulted in a significant reworking of the main site’s access, making it narrower than before. Officers said these changes were deemed acceptable by East Sussex Highways and had recommended the scheme for approval as a result.

The committee took a different view however, concluding that the changes would result in an unacceptable impact on highway safety.

On Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning portal it says the proposed development ‘would, by reason of the access arrangements, prejudice the safety of highway users’.

The appeal claims that the reason for refusal was unreasonable ‘in the light of the planning history and other planning approvals in the area’.

This site has proven to be highly controversial with local residents since it was first proposed.

While accessed from Broomfield Street, the site itself is bounded by houses on all four sides on Dillingburgh Road, Longland Road and Northiam Road as well.

