Revised plans submitted for 170 homes at Yapton
The new full planning application by Redrow Homes follows the council’s refusal of previous plans for 170 homes on land west of Bilsham Road and then the application being granted through the appeal process.
As well as 170 residential dwellings (30% affordable), the plans include parking spaces, internal site roads, public open space, children's play space, pumping station, surface water drainage features, landscaping and associated works.
Access via Bilsham Road has already been approved.
An online public consultation had been held which raised concerns about the environmental impact, loss of greenfield land, the increase of traffic and calls for calming measures, lack of infrastructure such as GPs, parking and housing density,
To see the plans go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference Y/32/25/PL.
