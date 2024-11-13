Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liberal Democrat councillors are urging East Sussex County Council to use its assets to help solve its funding crisis.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leader of the Liberal Democrat Group David Tutt said: “The Conservative administration has been sitting on underused or empty buildings and potential building sites and refusing to take action to release the value which

could help with the appalling budget situation.”

He said: “There are two good examples in Lewes. The site of the old St Anne’s School has now been sitting empty for years with no sign of any plans for its use. Large parts of County Hall are now empty since home working became the norm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site of the former St Anne's School in Lewes. Pictured in 2014 by Peter Cripps

Councillor Tutt added: “There are some creative solutions that should be explored including the relocation of East Sussex County Council.”

In response, the County Council said it works hard to ‘ensure the efficient, effective and sustainable use of its properties’. An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “This includes selling or renting property to make a financial return and streamlining building use where it’s possible and appropriate.

“The council has reduced its office leases in Eastbourne and Hastings by 43 per cent over the past two years and is reducing its Hastings office base further this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A review of the County Hall site, which includes the former St Anne’s School site, Westfield House and the car parks, was recently undertaken with a view to maximising the potential of the site for the council.

“Following the review, it was agreed that the council would maximise its return by looking to relocate to Sackville House, Lewes, when its current leases expire in 2030 and dispose of the existing site at that time. In the meantime, work is going on to close down parts of County Hall to reduce running costs and to free up space for generating income through lettings. The financial impact of this work has already been reflected in the forecast financial position.”

Criticising the County Council, Lib Dem councillor Carolyn Lambert (Seaford South) said that ‘large parts’ of purpose-built Warwick House in Seaford, which offered dementia services, were left empty for years before a tenant was found. She said the County Council did not offer this to a local food bank to use in the meantime.

Councillor Lambert said: “Meanwhile local people in need of dementia services were forced to travel to Eastbourne and now even the building, in which these services are, is being closed. It’s time the Conservatives took some positive action to look after vulnerable residents. People are more important than empty buildings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The County Council responded: “Warwick House in Seaford was let to the Sussex Partnership Health Trust in 2021. The lease is at a commercial rent and a number of health services operate from the premises. A request by a local food bank for accommodation was considered by the county council. Alternative and more suitable premises for the food bank were suggested, from which it has now operated for a number of years.”