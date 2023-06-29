NationalWorldTV
Eastbourne by-election date confirmed following death of councillor

A date has been set for an upcoming by-election after an Eastbourne councillor tragically passed away.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 29th Jun 2023, 16:02 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 16:04 BST
Eastbourne Town Hall. Picture from Sussex World
Following the death of East Sussex County Councillor Barry Taylor on June 10, a county council by-election will be held in the Meads division of Eastbourne on Thursday, August 3.

Councillor Taylor was elected to represent the Eastbourne Meads division at East Sussex County Council in 2005 and, up until May this year, served on Eastbourne Borough Council.

Always noted for his smart appearance, Cllr Taylor was most recently vice chairman of the county’s planning committee and sat on the council’s standards committee. He was also a dedicated member of the East Sussex Fire Authority.

The Eastbourne Borough Council elections took place back in May. Ahead of the vote the council consisted of 16 Liberal Democrats councillors, seven Conservative councillors, three independent councillors and a single vacant seat. The Lib Dems finished the day on 19, with an increased majority, while the Conservatives took eight.

