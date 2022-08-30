Lewes MP welcomes governments sewage spills strategy - critics label plan as 'cruel joke'

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Eustice, the environment secretary, announced that water companies would have to invest £56bn over 25 years into a long-term programme to tackle storm sewage discharges by 2050.

According to the Tories, the Storm Overflows Discharge Reduction Plan, will revolutionise how water companies tackle the number of discharges of untreated sewage.

Maria Caulfield, MP for the Lewes constituency, said: “I welcome this plan which will mean that water companies will face strict targets and must completely eliminate the harm any sewage discharge causes to the environment.

A jetty beneath which raw sewage had been reportedly been discharged after heavy rain on August 17, 2022 in Seaford.

"The current use of sewage overflows is completely unacceptable, and I will continue to push our water company to tackle them as soon as possible.”

The Liberal Democrats say investment will end up on customers’ bills and public will be paying for executives’ bonuses.

Last week, Southern Water apologised after pollution warnings were put in place for dozens of beaches across the coastline – after the water supplier discharged overflows to protect homes, schools, businesses and hospitals from flooding.

The Government has said it has made clear that companies cannot profit from environmental damage, and Maria Caulfield MP voted for measures in the Environment Act to give more powers to Ofwat, the water company regulator, to enforce that.

Ofwat is now consulting on measures that would ensure that water companies are transparent about how executive pay and dividends align to the delivery of services to customers, including environmental performance.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said “This is the first government to take action to end the environmental damage caused by sewage spills. We will require water companies to protect everyone who uses our water for recreation, and ensure storm overflows pose no threat to the environment.