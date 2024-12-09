Protesters clash with UKIP leader during Eastbourne visit

Nick Tenconi, interim leader of UKIP, faced opposition from protesters during his visit to Eastbourne on November 26th as part of his UK “pub tour.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The demonstration, organised by Eastbourne Stand Up To Racism (EBSUTR), drew around 50 participants, including members from union groups and SUTR activists from Hastings, Bexhill, and Lewes, opposing UKIP’s “freeze on immigration” policy and associated rhetoric.

The UKIP event was initially planned for a local pub’s function room but was cancelled by the tenant on the day. The pub’s owner stated they want to maintain a “neutral position” on politics and ensure an “inclusive and respectful environment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the cancellation, protesters gathered outside the venue anticipating Tenconi’s arrival. Later in the evening, Tenconi appeared, accompanied by two supporters and the local UKIP parliamentary candidate for the 2024 general election, Ian Garbutt.

Eastbourne Stand Up To Racism defended their right to protest the event and, in a statement, said they believed they were "right to secure the cancellation of his (Tenconi's) planned event" by contacting the pub earlier that day.

Tenconi addressed the remaining protesters using a megaphone, leading to heightened tensions. Police formed a barrier to manage the situation.

Footage from a UKIP video titled “Tenconi Stands Up To ANTIFA [meaning anti-fascist] Mob” shows Tenconi stating: “These people don’t want to listen to reason. They come in mobs to try and silence you, to try and shut you down.”

Protesters responded with chants such as “Refugees are welcome here” and “There are many, many more of us than you”, voicing their opposition to Tenconi’s comments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for EBSUTR defended the demonstration, emphasising the role of activism in democracy. Countering these movements “is what democracy is all about,” they said.

Eastbourne protesters and UKIP leader (megaphone in hand) clash on the streets of Eastbourne.

The group also apologised to residents who were concerned about the noise caused by the protest.

Asking UKIP if Tenconi wished to comment, UKIP’s Party Chairman, Ben Walker, issued a statement supporting Tenconi’s actions, accusing EBSUTR of attempting to stifle free speech.

“UKIP simply doesn’t bow or take the knee to communist and far-left groups who seek to censor and then destroy hardworking people’s free speech and freedoms,” Walker said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that the meeting had taken place successfully at another location.

The clash reflects a broader national debate over free speech and its limits.

In a recent speech in Portsmouth, Tenconi criticised “Marxists, Islamists, [and] socialists” (6 mins into video) and expressed concerns about government spending on asylum seekers and refugees.

In an official statement, EBSUTR cited remarks in this speech, at the protest, and in other videos as evidence of divisive rhetoric, in their opinion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Disagreements about the boundaries between free speech and other types of speech remain contentious.

Some legal scholars argue that what gets called “hate speech” undermines democratic values like dignity and inclusion and should be regulated, whilst others say free speech should counter hate speech rather than get censored.

Article 10 of the Human Rights Act 1998 protects free expression but includes “duties and responsibilities” to prevent incitement to hostility, discrimination, or violence, as reinforced by other laws like the Equality Act 2010.

Beyond free speech debates, immigration statistics remain central to UKIP’s messaging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the party highlights immigration as a key concern, recent figures from the Office for National Statistics show a decline in net migration [despite still being deemed high], dropping from 906,000 at the year-end of June 2023 to 728,000 at the year-end of June 2024.

This reduction is projected to continue following stricter visa policies introduced earlier this year.

UKIP’s influence has reduced recently, with the party receiving just 6,530 votes across 24 candidates in the 2024 general election, winning zero seats.

Despite many supporters moving to Reform UK, Tenconi and his supporters maintain their message of an immigration freeze and promoting national identity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EBSUTR, however, remains firm in its opposition, saying the ideas and party of UKIP “should not be normalised.”

While the long-term impact of Tenconi’s “pub tour” remains uncertain, the event underscored the persistent divisions in Eastbourne and the UK over immigration and free speech.

The pub tenant declined to comment.