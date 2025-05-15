Sarah Bolter brings her Sax in the City quintet to Steyning Jazz Club on Friday, June 6, promising “an evening of infectious melodic jazz and vocal standards, in a plethora of familiar tunes from Beatles to Basie and Carole King to Cole Porter.”

Club spokesman Colin Jilks said: “Sarah plays sax, flute and clarinet, together with vocals. She studied at Southampton University and graduated with a BA Mus specialising in jazz alto sax and classical soprano sax. She formed her first band Not Just Sax in 2002, which has recorded six albums to date, but has recently taken things to a higher level with her new band of like-minded London based musicians, Sax in the City, which performs regularly at many UK venues.

“Nick Cooper, on piano, trained at the Royal College of Music, a pianist who plays with unbridled energy and enthusiasm. Nick has performed at Ronnie Scott’s 100 Club and the 606 Club with musicians like Alec Dankworth, Digby Fairweather, Pete Long and Dave Green to name but a few.

“On guitar, Eddie White is a Southampton University graduate who has toured and played extensively throughout the world. He has released a debut album Woven Skies with his sextet, featuring some of the top jazz musicians in the UK today.

“Pete Maxfield is from Salisbury and joined Sarah’s original band on double bass in 2004 and is in high demand for his particularly unique playing style. As a freelance double bass player, he has played and toured with a multitude of top artists worldwide, including seven years on tour with saxophonist Andy Sheppard and his band Sphere.

“Killian Madden, on drums, is the quintet's icing on the cake. A rare breed of drummer who listens and reacts, blending beautifully with his fellow musicians. Apart from being much in demand for his drumming skills, both on tour and in the studio, Killian is a composer and music producer.

“With every quintet member being an exceptional musician in their own right, bringing them together will ensure a truly special evening.”

Admission charges remain at £15 and £10 for members. Tickets for this concert need to be pre-booked at WeGotTickets.com, enter Steyning in search box. For those unable to book online team member Lindsay Buchanan will accept emails at [email protected] or by phone 07855 693356. The show begins at 8pm. Steyning Jazz Club meets at The Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning. BN44 3XZ. More information from Colin Jilks on 01903 810395.