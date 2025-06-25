Steyning Jazz Club welcomes a Tribute to the Duke

Trumpeter and band leader Chris Coull leads his octet of jazz soloists in his Tribute to the Duke at Steyning Jazz Club on Friday, July 4, an intriguing project several years in the making.

Club spokesman Colin Jilks said: “Chris has faithfully transcribed original 1920s, 30s and 40s Duke Ellington gems into a distillation of tunes arranged for his four-horn front line, creating a fitting musical eulogy to the great man. We will enjoy a sophisticated and informed chronological journey from the Duke’s early beginnings at the Cotton Club through to the popular war time hits and collaborations with Billy Strayhorn.

“The band line-up will be: Chris Coull, trumpet; Andy Panayi, reeds; Jon Brown, trumpet; Mike Pilley, trombone; Terry Seabrook, piano; Dan Sheppard, bass; Joe Edwards, drums; and Lucy Pickering, vocals.

“Chris Coull is a bandleader and trumpeter who has played and led bands throughout the world, from America to The Middle East, as well as his native UK. He runs Jazz at St Andrews in Hove as well as various other jazz events and is known for his be-bop inspired soloing, taking inspiration from the likes of Miles Davis, Lee Morgan and Kenny Dorham.

“Andy Panayi plays flutes and saxophones and leads his own groups, both jazz and classical. He also writes commissioned works, compositions and arrangements for his own ensembles. Andy has played with all the top UK musicians as well as numerous visiting Americans.

“Terry Seabrook is an outstanding jazz pianist, composer and jazz educator. Based in Brighton he has recently toured in the USA with his own band Atlanticus.

“Lucy Pickering is the icing on the evening's big band cake and has been a professional singer for over twenty years. She has her own Joni Mitchell covers band, Court and Spark, as well as singing in the close harmony trio Cellophane Flowers, specialising in Beatles songs. She is not only the featured vocalist with The Chris Coull Big Band, but also Hilary Burt’s Blue Calluna and Trees, as well as Terry Pack’s Unfeasibly Big Band. Lucy is musical director of Bothy Singers, a chamber choir based in Hurstpierpoint and co-produces and hosts Singalongamusicals every year for Brighton Fringe.”

Admission charges remain at £15 and £10 for members. Tickets for the concert need to be pre-booked at WeGotTickets.com (enter Steyning in search box). For those unable to book online, team member Lindsay Buchanan will accept emails at [email protected] or by phone 07855 693356.

The show begins at 8pm. Steyning Jazz Club meets at The Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning. BN44 3XZ. More information from Colin Jilks on 01903 810395.