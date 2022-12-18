“Please speak to your children about staying away from frozen water.”

That was the message from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, after colleagues in Surrey shared ‘concerning’ reports about children playing on icy lakes and rivers.

Four boys died when they fell into an icy lake in the West Midlands last weekend.

Finlay Butler, eight, and his younger brother Samuel, six, died, alongside their cousin Thomas Stewart, 11, and another boy, Jack Johnson, 10.

The shocking and tragic story made national news but, despite the constant warnings, emergency services in Surrey were called to multiple incidents within 24 hours.

A fire service spokesperson said on Friday evening (December 16): “It's very concerning we're having to write this. In the past 24 hours we've been called to four incidents with

Surrey Police, where children are playing on ice on lakes and rivers in Epsom, Guildford, Ashted and Godalming.

"PLEASE explain to children that playing on ice is very dangerous.”

Eastbourne lake has frozen over - sparking a warning from the local authority. Photo: Eastbourne Borough Council

Both the West Sussex and East Sussex fire services confirmed that no such reports had been received in our county.

However, the warning was shared by West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service on Twitter yesterday (Saturday, December 17).

"We want to reiterate this warning from @SurreyFRS about the danger of children playing on the ice,” the service wrote. “Please speak to your children about staying away from frozen water.”

Click here for advice on how to stay safe in winter and the dangers of frozen waters.

