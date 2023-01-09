Traffic lights are back in place on the A283, for repair works, nearly two months after an incident involving a heavy goods vehicle in West Sussex.

A lorry shed its load of construction vehicles down a ditch – damaging the embankment – on A283 Washington Road at Wiston around 9am on Thursday, November 17. The road was closed both ways after the incident between Water Lane and B2135 Horsham Road.

Temporary traffic lights were installed ‘for the safety of both the public and workforce’, according to West Sussex Highways. Works were paused over the Christmas period but have since restarted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said on Monday (January 9): “Temporary traffic lights were redeployed on the A283 Washington Road at Wiston Bends when stabilisation works to the damaged embankment re-started, which was following the holiday period.

A lorry shed its load of construction vehicles down a ditch – damaging the embankment – on A283 Washington Road at Wiston. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Safety is always our top priority and the traffic lights are essential for the safety of both road users and the workforce. They control traffic so only the westbound lane is used on this section of road during the embankment stabilisation works.

“We apologise for any delays and would urge road users to allow extra time for their journeys.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following investigations to assess damage to the embankment, which is adjacent to the carriageway, it was discovered that ‘no quick fix’ was possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road was closed both ways after the incident between Water Lane and B2135 Horsham Road. Photo: Eddie Mitchell