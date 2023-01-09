Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

A283 road closure: Traffic lights back in place as stabilisation works continue at damaged embankment

Traffic lights are back in place on the A283, for repair works, nearly two months after an incident involving a heavy goods vehicle in West Sussex.

By Sam Morton
26 minutes ago

A lorry shed its load of construction vehicles down a ditch – damaging the embankment – on A283 Washington Road at Wiston around 9am on Thursday, November 17. The road was closed both ways after the incident between Water Lane and B2135 Horsham Road.

Temporary traffic lights were installed ‘for the safety of both the public and workforce’, according to West Sussex Highways. Works were paused over the Christmas period but have since restarted.

Hide Ad

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said on Monday (January 9): “Temporary traffic lights were redeployed on the A283 Washington Road at Wiston Bends when stabilisation works to the damaged embankment re-started, which was following the holiday period.

Most Popular
A lorry shed its load of construction vehicles down a ditch – damaging the embankment – on A283 Washington Road at Wiston. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Hide Ad

“Safety is always our top priority and the traffic lights are essential for the safety of both road users and the workforce. They control traffic so only the westbound lane is used on this section of road during the embankment stabilisation works.

“We apologise for any delays and would urge road users to allow extra time for their journeys.”

Hide Ad

Following investigations to assess damage to the embankment, which is adjacent to the carriageway, it was discovered that ‘no quick fix’ was possible.

Have you read?: Empire of Light: Flashback to when Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre was taken over by film crews for movie starring Olivia Colman and Colin Firth

Hide Ad
The road was closed both ways after the incident between Water Lane and B2135 Horsham Road. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Fall in vaccinations against cancer-causing HPV for West Sussex girls

Hide Ad

West Sussex railway station café owner issues plea amid strikes

Traffic lightsWest Sussex County Council