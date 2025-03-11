Controversial work to remove a wall in the centre of the A259 in Hastings Old Town is to be extended by more than a week.

East Sussex Highways said the work was being carried out as the wall on East Parade had deteriorated.

Many people on our Facebook page have criticised the work, saying the money would be better spent repairing the town’s many potholes.

The work, which started on Monday (March 10) was due to end tomorrow (Wednesday, March 12).

However, East Sussex Highways has issued an update on its Facebook page which says: "East Parade, #Hastings wall removal works have been extended until Thursday 20 March to allow for the installation of a double kerb line and Pedestrian Guard Rails. Thank you for your patience."

1 . IMG_3262.jpeg The wall in East Parade being removed Photo: Staff

2 . IMG_3259.jpeg The wall in East Parade being removed Photo: Staff

3 . IMG_3260.jpeg The wall in East Parade being removed Photo: Staff