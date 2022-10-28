A resident had posted an image on social media of a sign that says the area will reopen on Monday, October 31.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We’re delighted to be able to reopen the pick-up/drop-off again with new timber and glass canopies. Eastbourne is a fantastic station and it’s only through investment like this that it will stay looking good.

“We’re working on the canopy over platform three at the moment, replacing the metal sheeting, and that will go on for the next few months as we can only work when there are no trains using the platform.”

The drop-off/pick-up area at Eastbourne Railway Station

Back in May 2021 the Herald reported that the area under the canopy of the listed building in Ashford Road would be closed to traffic and pedestrians until at least the end of the year. During this time drivers had to use the main railway station car park, accessed via St Leonard’s Road and Commercial Road.

In October 2020 it was announced that £5 million would be invested to enhance and preserve Eastbourne’s historic railway station. Planned work included canopy refurbishment, slate roof replacement, masonary work and new roofing above the atrium.

Shaun King, from Network Rail, said at the time: “The quality of work on site is being completed to a very high standard and we’re taking great care to restore the Grade II listed building to its former glory.”

