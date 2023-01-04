Extensive ecological work to begin ahead of new Exceat bridge construction

Extensive ecological work has begun to ensure a new bridge in Exceat is constructed sensitively.

Although permission has been granted for a two-lane bridge and improved pedestrian access to the South Downs National Park, construction is not expected to start until the beginning of 2024 to allow extensive and vital environmental work to be completed, according to ESCC.

ESCC’s lead member for transport and environment Claire Dowling said: “We recognise the huge responsibility we have to protect the unique nature of the area and ensure that the work we do not only benefits those using the road but also protects and enhances this ecologically sensitive location.

The current bridge in Exceat (Photo by Jon Rigby)

“We are keen to get started on construction but will only do so once we have carried out the extremely important and necessary survey, investigation and mitigation work.”

ESCC said it applied to the Government for funding through the Levelling Up Fund and secured nearly £8m towards the replacement bridge.

ESCC added: “The new structure will improve accessibility for visitors with the introduction of viewing platforms, crossing points and a new, wider footway on the south side of the bridge. The project will also include a shared meeting space in front of the Cuckmere Inn with bike racks and seating, and environmental work to enhance wildlife habitats.

“Final detailed designs for the bridge are expected to be completed in the new year while negotiations for the required areas of land are ongoing. This includes compensation land to replace environmentally important wetland that is needed for the construction of the bridge.

“This requires surveys of protected species and habitats as well as the installation of ground water level monitoring equipment in the area.”

Lead member for economy at ESCC Rupert Simmons said: “It will be some time before people will begin to see evidence of construction work as there are a number of important steps to take before that happens."

The bridge will be constructed alongside the current one to ensure as little disruption as possible.

The temporary traffic lights currently in place will remain until the new bridge is complete – a process that is expected to take two years.

