Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled easyJet and British Airways flights for Thursday, April 14

British Airways and easyJet flights in particular have been severely impacted by Covid, which is surging across Europe.
The virus has caused both airlines to be understaffed due to an increase in staff sickness.
SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Thursday, April 14) at Gatwick Airport.
Gatwick cancellations - across all terminals (from 4.30pm)
7.25pm - easyJet flight to Amsterdam
10.35pm - easyJet flight to Berlin
11.05pm - easyJet flight to Krakow
Friday, April 15
01.05am - easyJet flight to Ibiza
