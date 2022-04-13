Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled easyJet and British Airways flights for Wednesday, April 13

British Airways and easyJet flights in particular have been severely impacted by Covid, which is surging across Europe.
The virus has caused both airlines to be understaffed due to an increase in staff sickness.
SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Wednesday, April 13) at Gatwick Airport.
Gatwick cancellations - across all terminals
9.10am - easyJet flight to Amsterdam
11.20am - easyJet flight to Berlin
11.35am - easyJet flight to Bologna
1.45pm - easyJet flight to Preveza
3.35pm - easyJet flight to Kefallinia
4.05pm - easyJet flight to Nice
5,20pm - easyJet flight to Krakow
6.25pm - easyJet flight to Pula
7.25pm - easyJet flight to Amsterdam
7.35pm - easyJet flight to Glasgow
10.20pm - easyJet flight to Olbia
