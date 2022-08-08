Gatwick Airport: Which UK airports are the worst for delays? What are the odds of your flight getting cancelled?

The experts at CasinoSource.co.uk have revealed the worst UK airports for delays and cancellations – also revealing the airlines causing the most issues, which includes Ryanair, EasyJet, and Jet2.

The travel industry took a hit throughout the pandemic and while recovery is at the forefront of their plan, some airlines and airports have had more problems than others.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It won’t come as a surprise that London airports are the worst for flight cancellations, with Gatwick (39/1), Heathrow (44/1), and London City (50/1) all ranking in the top three. Throughout the summer, Gatwick announced that they will be cutting back on flights overall due to staff shortages.

The experts at CasinoSource.co.uk have revealed the worst UK airports for delays and cancellations – also revealing the airlines causing the most issues, which includes Ryanair, EasyJet, and Jet2. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty Images

CasinoSource.co.uk took a deep dive into delay data and found the average flight delay in a 24 period across the last 30 days at Gatwick Airport was around 35 minutes.

Manchester Airport travel chaos ranked as the fifth-worst airport for cancellations, with a 70/1 chance of your trip being cancelled. The average delay time came in at seven minutes and 30 seconds, Manchester is named the worst airport for travelling in the North.

Glasgow Airport was ranked as the fourth-worst airport, with a 66/1 chance of your flight being grounded, while Belfast International was the sixth-worst UK airport, with a 110/1 chance of your flight being cancelled.

READ THIS: All the latest cancelled and delayed flights from Gatwick Airport

In 2020, Ryanair ranked as one of the top budget airlines for on-time arrivals, with 72.8 per cent of their flights arriving on time.

For EasyJet 63.6 per cent of their flights were on time, arriving and departing within 15 minutes of the scheduled flight times.

Aer Lingus was the most on-time airline, with 98.3 per cent of flights being on time.

In July, Heathrow Airport announced that the airline has suspended strikes – after the airline agreed to improve pay as its deals with a busy summer period, but this hasn’t always been the case.

This month British Airways announced the suspended sales of short-haul flight tickets from Heathrow, with airlines trying to face the ongoing issues of staff shortages. This suspension is aimed to provide better, more reliable journeys this summer.

While airlines are improving – it was announced that British Airways have scrapped another 10,300 summer flights.

In the same way, airport workers in Portugal have threatened to strike in late August, with Spanish pilots expected to have a nine-day walkout over working conditions.