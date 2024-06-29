'No direct services' - Sussex stations impacted by major Thameslink change

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People planning to travel by train in Sussex today (Saturday, June 29) are being warned about a significant change to some services.

Thameslink said that, due to the availability of train crew, there will be ‘no direct services’ between Peterborough and London/ Horsham today.

"One train will run each other between Peterborough and Stevenage (change for connecting trains to / from London),” a social media statement read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Two trains will run each hour between London Bridge and Horsham

"Please accept our apologies for the inconvenience this may cause.”

Trains will run half-hourly between London Bridge and Horsham ‘at their usual times’, the train company said.

"There will be an hourly shuttle service between Stevenage and Peterborough, you will need to change trains at Stevenage to connect with alternative services to and from London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are aware of a number of events taking place this weekend, specifically in London

Southern Rail. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

“If you are travelling, you are strongly advised to plan your journey ahead of time.”

Services will be ‘busier than usual’ so passengers are aske to ‘please allow plenty of extra time to complete your travel’.

Ticket acceptance is in place on alternative Southern and Thameslink services between Horsham, Gatwick Airport, East Croydon and London Terminals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Check your journey using online journey planners before travelling.

A Thameslink spokesperson added: “Travel earlier where possible, and do not rely on the last service advertised, as this may be cancelled at short notice.

“If you can plan your journey to travel earlier in the evening, then we encourage you to do so.

“If you are also looking to travel to or from Brighton on Saturday night, you may also see some cancellations. Please check before you travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you are travelling between Horsham and London Bridge, your ticket will be accepted on Southern services at no extra cost to help you travel.

“Trains are busier then usual today. You may not get a seat on some of our services.