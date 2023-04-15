Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Grand national 2023: Animal rights protesters plan to disrupt race
39 minutes ago Paul O’Grady’s cause of death confirmed as cardiac arrhythmia
1 hour ago UK set to bask in ‘mini heatwave’ with temperatures of 20C
2 hours ago Civil servants union strikes: Two strike days announced
3 hours ago Tony Blackburn pulls out of BBC Radio 2 show amid health concerns
4 hours ago 10 major stores to close for good in further blow for UK high street

Petition to fix ‘dangerous’ potholes gets 20,000 signatures following complaints about roads across Sussex and beyond

A new change.org petition calling for the repair of potholes across Sussex and the rest of the UK has racked up more than 20,000 signatures.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 15th Apr 2023, 13:17 BST

The petition, which was started by Aileen Phillips from Clacton-on-Sea, has now been signed by Editor In Chief and Regional Director of Sussex World Gary Shipton.

On the page Aileen said: “Motorists, motorcyclists and cyclists are being put in harm’s way every day by the extraordinary amount of potholes in our roads. Some of them are not only wide but very deep and I consider them to be dangerous.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She continued: “The extra money allocated by government will not begin to solve this problem nationally. I believe that all levels of council and government are responsible in some way for funding or fixing. They need to step up to the duty of care they have to us as residents of England.”

Most Popular
A Pothole with cables hanging out of it in HastingsA Pothole with cables hanging out of it in Hastings
A Pothole with cables hanging out of it in Hastings
Read More
Slim Chickens is opening in this West Sussex town soon: here’s what you need to ...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The petition comes after multiple reports of potholes across Sussex.

One Crawley resident recently complained to West Sussex County Council about seven separate potholes of various sizes on Langley Drive.

One member of the Facebook group Hastings Area past and Present took a photo of the junction of Rock Lane and Winchelsea Road in Hastings, showing a severely damaged road surface that people compared to the surface of the moon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One Hastings pothole was recently found on the A259 with cables hanging out of it. The pothole was reported to be on White Rock at the junction with Robertson Street. An East Sussex Highways spokesperson confirmed it would be repaired.

Drivers in Horsham also reported that they have been dodging hundreds of holes strewn across roads in the district recently.

The Government has recently made a new plan to tackle potholes. New regulations were set to come into force from April 1 for a performance-based inspection regime to make sure utility companies resurface roads to the best possible standard after street works. The move came as the Government aimed to invest over £5.5 billion by 2025 in highways maintenance. Read the full story here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

People can see the petition and sign it if they want to at www.change.org/p/fulfil-your-duty-of-care-and-fix-the-potholes.

Related topics:PetitionSussexDriversMotoristsGovernment