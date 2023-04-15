A new change.org petition calling for the repair of potholes across Sussex and the rest of the UK has racked up more than 20,000 signatures.

The petition, which was started by Aileen Phillips from Clacton-on-Sea, has now been signed by Editor In Chief and Regional Director of Sussex World Gary Shipton.

On the page Aileen said: “Motorists, motorcyclists and cyclists are being put in harm’s way every day by the extraordinary amount of potholes in our roads. Some of them are not only wide but very deep and I consider them to be dangerous.”

She continued: “The extra money allocated by government will not begin to solve this problem nationally. I believe that all levels of council and government are responsible in some way for funding or fixing. They need to step up to the duty of care they have to us as residents of England.”

A Pothole with cables hanging out of it in Hastings

The petition comes after multiple reports of potholes across Sussex.

One Crawley resident recently complained to West Sussex County Council about seven separate potholes of various sizes on Langley Drive.

One member of the Facebook group Hastings Area past and Present took a photo of the junction of Rock Lane and Winchelsea Road in Hastings, showing a severely damaged road surface that people compared to the surface of the moon.

One Hastings pothole was recently found on the A259 with cables hanging out of it. The pothole was reported to be on White Rock at the junction with Robertson Street. An East Sussex Highways spokesperson confirmed it would be repaired.

The Government has recently made a new plan to tackle potholes. New regulations were set to come into force from April 1 for a performance-based inspection regime to make sure utility companies resurface roads to the best possible standard after street works. The move came as the Government aimed to invest over £5.5 billion by 2025 in highways maintenance. Read the full story here.

