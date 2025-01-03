Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here is your morning travel report for Sussex and Surrey on Friday, January 3.

The A267 in Horam, East Sussex, is reportedly open as normal this morning following an overnight derelict building fire.

According to Sussex Traffic Watch, the C7 between Newhaven and Lewes now open after an earlier road traffic collision.

Emergency services responded to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Seaside Road, Eastbourne, just before 5pm yesterday.

The police assisted at the scene of a building fire in Horam after responding to a collision on the A259 in Eastbourne. Photo: Stock image / National World

Sussex Police confirmed the pedestrian, a man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The road was temporarily partly blocked but had reportedly reopened by 6.30pm.

In Mid Sussex, a collision has been reported in Copthorne.

An AA Traffic News report read: “Reports of slow traffic due to crash on B2037 Effingham Road both ways at Effingham Lane.”

There is also reports of slow traffic ‘due to black ice’ on A23 London Road, southbound near the Hassocks turn-off. Motorists are advised to ‘approach with care’.

This comes after the police warned motorists that it is going to be 'an icy few days' and it's 'important everyone stays as safe as possible on the roads'.

A report for the A259 in Lancing read: “[At the] junction with the A2025 South Street, roadworks continue to cause delays on all approaches.”

Meanwhile, trains are running as normal this morning after a vehicle collided with a railway bridge in a West Sussex village last night. Whilst the incident was ongoing, trains were unable to run through Amberley – on the route between Horsham and Bognor Regis/Portsmouth Harbour.

Over in Surrey, ‘severe delays’ reported on the M23 northbound earlier this morning after a vehicle broke down. One lane was closed from J9 (Gatwick Airport) to J8 M25 J7. This incident has since cleared.

However, a similar incident is causing delays on the M25.

An AA report read: “Lane closed on exit ramp due to stalled vehicle on M25 anticlockwise at J10 A3 (Wisley Interchange). Traffic is coping well.

“Delays of five minutes on M25 anticlockwise between J11 A320 St Peters Way (Chertsey) and J10 A3 (Wisley Interchange). Average speed ten mph.”