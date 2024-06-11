Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here is your evening travel report for Sussex and Surrey on Tuesday, June 11.

B2166 Lower Bognor Road in Aldwick remains closed this evening after a serious collision in the early hours of the morning.

The latest AA Traffic News report read: “Road closed due to crash investigation work on B2166 Lower Bognor Road both ways from Chalcraft Lane to Pagham Road. Road remains closed following a serious accident.”

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement this morning that the collision involved two vans and the road was likely to be closed ‘for some time’, adding: “Please avoid the area if possible.”

Sussex Police said further updates will be provided about the ‘serious collision’ in ‘due course’.

Meanwhile, there have been reports of a collision on the A29 this evening.

An AA notice read: “Reports of delays due to crash, a car and a cyclist involved on A29 Shripney Road Southbound around Clock Park.”

The usual rush hour delays have been reported on the A27 in Arundel and Chichester.

There are also heavy delays in the Adur district. An AA report read: “Delays increasing on Old Shoreham Road Westbound between A27 (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) and A27 Upper Brighton Road (Hilllbarn traffic lights).

"Delays on A283 Old Shoreham Road both ways at Ropetackle, in the construction area [due to] temporary traffic lights.”

Over in Storrington, there are reports of delays due to a broken-down vehicle on A24 southbound around Washington Roundabout.

In East Sussex, there have been reports of a collision in the Uckfield area.

An AA report read: “Reports of crash on A275 Sheffield Green Southbound at North Hall Lane. Traffic is coping well. Reports suggest a car has gone off the road.”

Meanwhile, delays have been reported on A27 Brighton Road, eastbound, in Lewes – between B2123 The Drove (Falmer / Rottingdean Junction) and Ashcombe Hollow (Ashcombe Roundabout).

There are also delays on the A22 southbound.

A report for Polegate read: “Severe delays increasing on A27 Lewes Road eastbound between Station Road (Drusilla's Roundabout) and A2270 Polegate By Pass (The Thoroughbred Inn).”

Over in Surrey, the AA has reported ‘long delays’ on the M25 anticlockwise from J8 A217 Brighton Road (Reigate) to J6 A22 (Godstone). Lane closures are in place after junction six. The travel time is reportedly 50 minutes.

Rail delays are beginning to ease after a person was hit by a train between Chichester and Havant earlier today.

A Southern Rail statement read: “Ticket acceptance has now been stood down on Stagecoach bus services as delays to trains have eased.