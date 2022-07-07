A water main has burst on the A27 in East Sussex, according to traffic sources.

A27 Lewes Road is said by AA Traffic to be partially blocked between Brown Jack Avenue and The Street, with temporary traffic lights on scene.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queuing traffic has been reported in the area with delays on A27 westbound.

This is compounded by the long-term roadworks on A27 Polegate Bypass between A22 Polegate Road (Cop Hall Roundabout) and A2270 (Eastbourne turn-off). There are a variety of cones, lane closures and temporary traffic lights in place.

Delays are increasing on A2270 Polegate Bypass northbound, between Downs Road and High Street.

On the railway line in East Sussex, a fault with the signalling system has been fixed. Trains had been unable to run between Crowborough and Uckfield on Wednesday afternoon.

Southern Rail said the fault has been resolved by 6am and were expecting trains to and from Uckfield to run as scheduled.

Sussex travel news

In West Sussex, there are reports of animals on the road.

Sheep have reportedly made their way onto Reeds Lane at High Cross. Traffic is coping well between B2118 London Road and Twineham Lane but motorists are advised to approach with care.

Over in Chichester, there is queueing traffic on A27 eastbound at A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne roundabout).

Works are also continuing to repair a burst water main in Lancing. This is the sixth time since October, 2021, the same 2km stretch of pipe has burst in three different places in the West Beach area. Click here to read more

Slow traffic has been reported in the construction area on A259 Brighton Road before The Broadway.