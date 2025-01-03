Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Sussex Highways has reported that the temporary traffic lights at Bolney are not working.

The announcement was made on X at 11am on Friday, January 3, about the issue on the A272.

West Sussex Highways said: “Temporary Traffic lights on the Cowfold Road, Bolney slip road are not working. Contractors are on the way.”

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Temporary traffic signals not working on A272 Cowfold Road at A23 (Bolney Cross). Approach with care. Traffic is coping well.”