Traffic lights not working on A272 at West Sussex village: ‘approach with care’, says AA
West Sussex Highways has reported that the temporary traffic lights at Bolney are not working.
The announcement was made on X at 11am on Friday, January 3, about the issue on the A272.
West Sussex Highways said: “Temporary Traffic lights on the Cowfold Road, Bolney slip road are not working. Contractors are on the way.”
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Temporary traffic signals not working on A272 Cowfold Road at A23 (Bolney Cross). Approach with care. Traffic is coping well.”
