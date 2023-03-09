Will it snow in Sussex today? Here is Thursday's weather forecast

Here is your Sussex weather forecast for Thursday, March 9.

In Chichester and Worthing highs of 10° and lows of 4° are expected.

The Met Office said the area could see patches of rain today before a consistent downfall from 5pm until late in the night.

Despite seeing snow yesterday, Crawley is expected to have rain for most of the day with highs of 10° and lows of 3°.

Snow in Brighton. Picture from Eddie Mitchell

It is set to rain for most of the day in Brighton, Eastbourne and Hastings with highs of 10° and lows of 5°, according to the Met Office.

