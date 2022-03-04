The Met Office said it will be a cloudy day, with 'persistent and occasionally heavy rain' for much of the region through the morning.

Rain and overcast skies are expected to continue into the afternoon, with 'further heavier outbreaks' possible. Temperatures will peak at ten degrees Celsius.

It will staying cloudy this evening with rain continuing overnight. The rain will be persistent with 'some heavier bursts' at times. Lows of 5 degrees have been forecast.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday morning will see further rain across the region with 'heavier outbreaks likely'. Some drier spells are possible into the late afternoon but it will stay cloudy. Temperatures will peak at nine degrees Celsius.

The rain will ease on Sunday morning but the Met Office predicts that it will be 'generally cloudy and turning colder'.