The storm hit on Friday after a red weather warning was issued in East and West Sussex. The ‘danger to life’ warning had been upgraded to its highest level.
Some areas in Sussex faced power cuts, whilst emergency services were called out to deal with loose cladding at properties. .
Last updated: Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 10:54
- Sussex has been gripped Storm Eunice as violent winds have caused trees to fall on cars, resulted in difficult landings for planes and forced schools to close.
- The storm hit on Friday (February 18) after a red weather warning was issued in East and West Sussex. The ‘danger to life’ warning was upgraded to its highest level this morning. (
- The Met Office also suggested that residents should expect damage to buildings and homes, roads and railway lines to close and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.
Yellow weather warning for wind across Sussex today
There is a yellow weather warning for wind across Sussex today.
Limited trains running today in Sussex
Many routes are closed due to Storm Eunice yesterday.
This is where flood warnings have been issued in West Sussex following Storm Eunice
Some areas in West Sussex could face heavy flooding today (Saturday, February 19), following Storm Eunice.
A yellow warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office today (Saturday, February 19).
Further strong winds are expected in some southern areas of the UK, which could ‘hamper recovery efforts from storm Eunice’.
What to expect:
- There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close
- There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected
- Infrastructure recovery works resulting from storm Eunice could also be hampered, i.e. power cuts may be prolonged.
Emsworth’s farmers’ market cancelled after Storm Eunice
A popular farmers’ market due to take place in Emsworth today (Saturday, February 19) has been cancelled in the aftermath of Storm Eunice.