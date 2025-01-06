Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An amber cold health alert has been extended for the South East of England, with temperatures set to plunge as low as minus four this week.

This comes as a yellow weather for snow is put in place for Sussex and Surrey between 9am and 11.59pm on Wednesday (January 8).

The Met Office warning read: “A weather system may push snow into some southern counties of England on Wednesday, which could then prove disruptive.”

Heavy snow fell in the counties on Saturday night (January 4) – and was followed by torrential rainfall. Multiple flood alerts and warnings are in place as a result.

Snow in Worthing on the afternoon of January 8, 2024. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) first activated an amber cold weather alert on Wednesday, January 2 and it was initially expected to run until 12pm on Wednesday, January 8. It is now in effect for the South East until 12pm on Sunday (January 12)

Temperatures are expected to be drop as low as minus four in Sussex later this week.

A UKHSA spokesperson said: “Forecast weather is likely to cause significant impacts across health and social care services.”

These include:

– A ‘rise in deaths’, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions. The UKHSA said we ‘may also see impacts on younger age groups’;

– A ‘likely increase’ in demand for health services;

– Temperatures inside places like hospitals, care homes, and clinics ‘dropping below the levels recommended’ for assessing health risks;

– Challenges keeping indoor temperatures at the recommended 18 degrees Celsius – ‘leading to more risk to vulnerable people’;

– ‘Staffing issues’ due to external factors (such as travel delays);

– Other sectors starting to ‘observe impacts’ (such as transport and energy)

The UKHSA added: “This weather could increase the health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services. Please refer to the national Adverse Weather Health Plan.

"Cold weather can affect your health. The people most likely to be affected are the elderly, the very young, and people with pre-existing medical conditions.

"If you know or look after someone that may be susceptible to the effects of this cold weather period please help make sure that they stay warm and well, and if possible check in advance that they are prepared for this cold spell.”

People are also advised to stay tuned in to weather forecasts; check room temperatures and maintain it at 18C or warmer; keep warm and active; and, ‘if you have to go out’, dress warmly and wear non slip shoes.

The government agency said: “If you are concerned about your own health or welfare or that of others please alert the emergency services.”