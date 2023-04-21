Here is your weather forecast for the day and weekend ahead in Sussex.

According to the Met Office, today (Friday, April 21) will be ‘cloudy and rather wet’ this morning.

It will turn ‘drier and brighter, with sunny spells’ for ‘most by the afternoon’ but with ‘some heavy showers developing’, the Met Office said.

In coastal areas, it is expected to be ‘occasionally breezy and cool’, especially during the morning. Temperatures will peak at 12 degrees Celsius.

Sussex weather forecast

It will be dry tonight with clear spells. Weather experts said areas of low cloud with patchy mist and fog will develop by the morning. There will be light winds, with temperatures dropping as low as three degrees Celsius.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will likely see plenty of bright or sunny spells but with ‘some showers’. There could be a ‘longer spell of rain for a time’ during the afternoon, the Met Office said. Temperatures will peak at 13 degrees Celsius.

The weather will become increasingly ‘unsettled’ on Sunday, with rain and showers expected.

The Met Office added: “Bright spells and a few showers possible on Monday. Likely drier and sunnier by Tuesday. Temperatures below average.”

