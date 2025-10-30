Wonderful world of Sussex wildlife depicted in Save The Children calendar

The 2026 calendar now on sale in aid of Save the Children is “even better than last year” in its depiction of the wonderful world of Sussex wildlife.

Spokesman Terry Timblick said: “Again, Brian Henham’s brilliant photos of West Sussex wildlife are at the dazzling heart of it, with superb close-ups of butterflies, moths, birds and insects, some pictured in his tiny, artfully planted garden, others spotted in beautiful woods or in a Downs or Weald setting. Definitely not from his garden is December’s representative, a magnificently antlered fallow deer at the Knepp estate. Each creature’s calendar presence is month-specific and enhanced by a detailed caption.

“An enlarged space for reminders is an innovation but the price has been held at £10, with free delivery in the Chichester area. From November 3-8 the photos are on show at Chichester Library.”

Calendars are obtainable from: [email protected], 07765 048590, Judy Clark 01243 787798, [email protected], 01243 537812.

Chichester STC organiser Linda Savage said: “In our year as the oldest branch in the country we are delighted to have Brian’s outstanding contribution helping our leading international child rights work in over 100 countries. On the current calendar we still look forward to a Christmas Fair at Pagham Village Hall, Nov 8 11.30 – 3.30, and a concert Nov 14, 7pm, at the Regis School of Music, Bognor.”