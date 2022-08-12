Worthing cemetery fire: Bizarre cause revealed

A discarded glass or bottle caused a fire at a cemetery in Worthing this morning (Friday, August 12).

By Sam Morton
Friday, 12th August 2022, 4:29 pm
Updated Friday, 12th August 2022, 4:36 pm

That is according to Adur and Worthing Councils, which have asked people to ‘please bin your bottles or glasses so they don’t pose a safety risk’.

A spokesperson added: “Firefighters had to be called to Broadwater Cemetery this morning to deal with a grass fire sparked by the sun’s rays being magnified by a discarded glass or bottle.”

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews responded to a fire at Broadwater Cemetery in South Farm Road shortly after 10.30am.

The fire at Broadwater Cemetery was sparked by the sun’s rays 'being magnified by a discarded glass or bottle'. Photo: Adur and Worthing Councils

A spokesperson added: “Fire engines from Worthing, Shoreham, East Preston, and off-road vehicles from Littlehampton and Horsham were sent to the scene.

"Upon arrival crews found two hectares of shrubland well-alight.

"Firefighters used hose reels, jets, thermal imaging cameras and beaters to extinguish the fire, before leaving the scene at around 12.30pm."

The incident is the latest in a string of fires across West Sussex, amid the latest UK heatwave.

An Amber Extreme heat warning is currently in force, with temperatures expected to peak today (Friday) and Saturday.

Firefighters in West Sussex are urging people to be vigilant and use flammable materials responsibly after attending a series of wildfires.

