That is according to Adur and Worthing Councils, which have asked people to ‘please bin your bottles or glasses so they don’t pose a safety risk’.
A spokesperson added: “Firefighters had to be called to Broadwater Cemetery this morning to deal with a grass fire sparked by the sun’s rays being magnified by a discarded glass or bottle.”
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews responded to a fire at Broadwater Cemetery in South Farm Road shortly after 10.30am.
Most Popular
A spokesperson added: “Fire engines from Worthing, Shoreham, East Preston, and off-road vehicles from Littlehampton and Horsham were sent to the scene.
"Upon arrival crews found two hectares of shrubland well-alight.
"Firefighters used hose reels, jets, thermal imaging cameras and beaters to extinguish the fire, before leaving the scene at around 12.30pm."