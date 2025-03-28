'Belief' - Scott Lindsey wants his Crawley Town side to face Rotherham United with 'no fear'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Just over a week ago a trip to Rotherham might have struck fear into any Crawley Town fan.

Reds recent away record this season has been dismal and culminated in the humiliating 5-1 loss at Huddersfield Town two weeks ago.

But it’s amazing what can happen in a week.

Crawley Town players get into a huddle before Saturday's win over Bristol Rovers at the Broadfield Stadium | Picture: Natalie-Mayhew/Butterfly Football

And now, with just eight games left to try and pull off what would be a great escape, Lindsey hopes the expectations and belief can give them a helping hand, starting at Rotherham on Saturday.

“I think that I want the players to have that belief anyway so I think it's important that we never go anywhere with fear,” said Lindsey, “I want the players to go with belief, especially in these last games. I want them to believe in themselves so it's nice that the fans feel a little bit of that as well, they feel a little bit of belief and you saw the team that played on Saturday were outstanding in the game.

“I think we're a match for anybody on the basis of what I've seen already. It's great to go with that little bit of belief and that's what I want, I want the players to believe in themselves.

“I don't want them to be too far in front of themselves, we need to rein it in a little bit but we also need to go with belief and I think that's important that we have that.”