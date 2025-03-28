'Belief' - Scott Lindsey wants his Crawley Town side to face Rotherham United with 'no fear'
Reds recent away record this season has been dismal and culminated in the humiliating 5-1 loss at Huddersfield Town two weeks ago.
But it’s amazing what can happen in a week.
Rob Elliot’s departure, the appointment of Scott Lindsey and a 1-0 win and superb performance against Bristol Rovers has seen the atmosphere and expectations change at the Broadfield Stadium.
And now, with just eight games left to try and pull off what would be a great escape, Lindsey hopes the expectations and belief can give them a helping hand, starting at Rotherham on Saturday.
“I think that I want the players to have that belief anyway so I think it's important that we never go anywhere with fear,” said Lindsey, “I want the players to go with belief, especially in these last games. I want them to believe in themselves so it's nice that the fans feel a little bit of that as well, they feel a little bit of belief and you saw the team that played on Saturday were outstanding in the game.
“I think we're a match for anybody on the basis of what I've seen already. It's great to go with that little bit of belief and that's what I want, I want the players to believe in themselves.
“I don't want them to be too far in front of themselves, we need to rein it in a little bit but we also need to go with belief and I think that's important that we have that.”