Crawley Town Football Club have made Jack Spong their last signing on Transfer Deadline Day.

The 20-year-old midfielder has joined the club on loan until the end of the season. Spong has progressed through the club’s academy after joining the club in 2013 and made his debut in the under-21s in 2019.

Later that year he made his first senior appearance in a Carabao Cup tie against Aston Villa at the Amex. Jack has made ten appearances in Premier League 2 this season, contributing two goals and four assists.

Under-21s head coach Shannon Ruth said, “Jack has been part of our academy for almost ten years now and is a regular for the under-21s.

“We believe now he’s ready to step into a first-team environment and get his first taste of senior football. We wish him well at Crawley and we’ll be monitoring his progress closely.”

