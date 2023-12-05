Jan Paul van Hecke feels it was a ‘bit unfair’ that Brighton didn't come away with anything from their 3-2 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Albion were 2-0 down after 21 minutes after goals from Enzo Fernandez and former loanee Levi Colwill, before Facundo Buonanotte gave the away side hope in the 43rd minute.

The Seagulls were well and truly back in the contest when Conor Gallagher was sent off just before half time, but the Blues restored their two-goal cushion with Fernandez's penalty after the hour mark.

Joao Pedro's 92nd-minute header set up a frantic finish but despite having 68% possession, 18 shots on goal to eight, and having a man advantage for the second half, the Sussex side were unable to get a result in the 105-minute slugfest - much to Van Hecke's dismay.

Jan Paul van Hecke of Brighton & Hove Albion reacts during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on December 03, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“The game kept going, and going, but we had everything to play for and we went for a point and maybe for more,” he told Brighton's website.

“Not to get anything really feels a bit unfair in one way but at the same time deserved because we gave two easy goals away and we shouldn’t concede like that.

“Of course, two wins in a week [away to Nottingham Forest and AEK Athens] is good, really good. And on Sunday we could have had another one but we didn’t, so it doesn’t feel great.

“Chelsea have a lot of very good players when you look at their individuals but I felt that as a team we were better on the ball and we had control. We created enough chances to win, but it didn’t happen.

“It was a really hard battle and a lot went on out on the pitch, penalties, red cards, moments when there could have been penalties so you can see it meant a lot to both sides. It was a tough game for everyone.”