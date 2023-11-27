Brighton and Hove Albion loan watch: Youngster is impressing at Blackburn Rovers

Brighton loanee Andrew Moran is a ‘talent’ who has impressed when given the chance to shine at Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

Andrew Moran of Blackburn Rovers celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers at Bet365 Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

That is according to Elliott Jackson, who covers Rovers week in and week out for the Lancashire Telegraph. The 20-year-old joined the Ewood Park outfit back in August on a season-long loan and since then he has scored three goals and bagged seven assists in 14 appearances.

The youngster has been used as an attacking midfielder on both wings, and his form led to him making his Republic of Ireland debut this month. So, what are the main takeaways from his spell at The Blue and Whites? Will they try to sign him as they did with former Brighton loanees Jan Paul van Hecke and Reda Khadra?

Here's what Jackson had to say...

How would you sum up Moran's loan spell so far?

When you consider this is his first senior loan, I think he's adapting well. He has been in and out of the team but has impressed when he's featured. Right now he's in the starting XI and deserves to be. As a young player, there will be peaks and troughs but overall, he has been a good addition to the squad.

Where has he played in the team and what's his best position?

He's played in a few different roles. Most recently, he has played off the left-hand side but license to drift into the middle and interchange with the left-number eight. He's also started in that position and I think that is probably his best position, long-term. Whilst he's got a nice burst of acceleration to beat a man, I think he's best suited in the middle as he gets older.

What are his strengths and weaknesses?

He's a good ball-carrier over short distances and makes driving runs inside from the left channel. He's got an eye for an incisive pass and likes to be creative. There haven't been many obvious weaknesses, consistency is the main thing at that age but it comes with time. He will bulk up a little bit as he ages and produce his best on a regular basis.

Is this going to be another case of Rovers wanting to sign a Brighton loanee permanently?

I don't think so. As talented as Moran is, I don't see Blackburn having the necessary funds to tempt Brighton into a permanent sale. If the Seagulls wanted to move him on then perhaps they'd be interested but I see this as a developmental loan which suits all parties.

How important a player is he currently and how important will he be for the rest of the season?

