Matt O’Riley’s Brighton future was brought up in a post on X by Fabrizio Romano - before it as deleted

Brighton fans will today be forgiven for feeling confused about Matt O’Riley’s long-term Amex Stadium future.

On Monday - just hours prior to the Seagulls’ final home game of the Premier League season against Liverpool - eagle-eyed supporters will have noticed a social media post from renowned transfer guru Fabrizio Romano regarding the Denmark international.

In it, the Italian claimed the midfielder’s situation at Brighton was ‘one to watch’ this summer, with clubs from Italy and Germany and the Premier League all keen on the 2024 £25m signing from Celtic.

Romano also claimed ‘approaches’ had started, with sides eyeing an opportunity to lure the London-born 24-year-old away from the south coast.

Yet as Brighton fans digested the information put out on X, the post was mysteriously deleted from the transfer specialist’s account.

What did Fabrizio Romano actually say?

O’Riley has featured 21 times for Brighton this season, following his move from recently-crowned Scottish Premiership champions Celtic last August.

His maiden Brighton season has been hampered by injury, though, with an ankle injury picked up against Crawley on his debut ruling him out for 10 weeks.

A knee problem suffered at the start of 2025 has also restricted his game this term.

Yet the Dane has been named in the starting XI by boss Fabian Hurzeler for each of the past six games, which represents his best run of form in a Seagulls shirt.

With just one goal and one assist to his name all season, there’s no denying O’Riley has struggled to replicate the numbers he produced last season in Scotland - 37 league games, 18 goals, 13 assists - on the southern side of the border.

But according to Romano’s now deleted post on X, that’s not stopped clubs running their eye over the midfielder and being impressed with what they’ve seen.

Posting on X, Romano wrote: ‘Matt O’Riley could be one to watch in the summer as Brighton midfielder is now attracting interest from Serie A, Bundesliga, Premier League clubs.

‘Approaches started eyeing an opportunity on the market to try sign the talented central midfielder.’

Matt O'Riley registered 18 goals and 13 assists in 37 league appearances fo Celtic last season | Getty Images

Fabian Hurzeleer pleased with Matt O’Riley’s contribution

O’Riley’s current extended run in the side came about after Georginio Rutter - his main rival for Brighton’s No10 role - twisted his ankle in the Seagulls’ FA Cup exit at the hands of Nottingham Forest in March.

"He [O’Riley] is in great shape,” said Hurzeler. “He had some great training sessions. He made a great impression. It's also a positive thing that all these players who didn't play so much this season have a big motivation.

"They have a big energy, and I think exactly these kind of characters, with this energy inside of them, we need for the rest of the season. I'm happy that he's there.”

