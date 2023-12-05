Brighton duo win prizes at the 2023 Golden Boy Awards ceremony in Turin

Brighton duo Roberto De Zerbi and Tony Bloom have won prizes at the 2023 Golden Boy Awards ceremony in Turin.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Albion head coach picked up the Pozzo Award (https://twitter.com/GoldenBoyAwards/status/1731750864438583347) for being the best Italian coach in 2023 after guiding them into Europe for the first time in the club's history after a sixth-place finish in the Premier League last season.

And Seagulls owner Bloom won the Best President accolade, with the judges referencing his data-driven approach to analysis and transfers successes - both for signings and sales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

De Zerbi takes the Italian managerial crown from 2022 winner and Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, with Antonio Conte picking up the gong in 2021.

The top Golden Boy award for 2023 was won by Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham after a stunning start to life with the La Liga outfit.

The Golden Boy Awards were created by Italian sports newspaper Tuttosport in 2003.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award is given by sports journalists, from publications across Europe, to a young male footballer playing in Europe who is perceived to have had the best calendar year.