Brighton duo win prizes at the 2023 Golden Boy Awards ceremony in Turin

Brighton duo Roberto De Zerbi and Tony Bloom have won prizes at the 2023 Golden Boy Awards ceremony in Turin.
Richie Mills
By Richie Mills
Published 5th Dec 2023, 10:50 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 10:50 GMT
The Albion head coach picked up the Pozzo Award (https://twitter.com/GoldenBoyAwards/status/1731750864438583347) for being the best Italian coach in 2023 after guiding them into Europe for the first time in the club's history after a sixth-place finish in the Premier League last season.

And Seagulls owner Bloom won the Best President accolade, with the judges referencing his data-driven approach to analysis and transfers successes - both for signings and sales.

De Zerbi takes the Italian managerial crown from 2022 winner and Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, with Antonio Conte picking up the gong in 2021.

The top Golden Boy award for 2023 was won by Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham after a stunning start to life with the La Liga outfit.

The Golden Boy Awards were created by Italian sports newspaper Tuttosport in 2003.

The award is given by sports journalists, from publications across Europe, to a young male footballer playing in Europe who is perceived to have had the best calendar year.

The awards were handed to De Zerbi and Bloom in London earlier this week by representatives from Tuttosport.

