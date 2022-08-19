Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was reported earlier this week that Manchester Untied, West Ham and Arsenal were all interested in the 20-year-old – having been a stand-out performer for Albion already this season.

Today (August 19), The Liverpool Echo is reporting that Jürgen Klopp is also keeping tabs on the Ecuadorian international.

Speaking on Caicedo, Potter said: “He’s a really humble person, low maintenance and loves playing football.

Caicedo made his Premier League debut for Albion in their 2–1 away win over Arsenal in April.

"He’s really enjoying his football and is only young but has such a high possibility. We love him here and love having him about.”

Since then, he has featured in a run of results which has seen the south coast club lose only one of ten league games – beating the likes of Tottenham, West Ham and and Manchester United on two separate occasions.

Potter admitted he regretted not introducing the young midfielder into his first team plans sooner.

The Seagulls’ manager said: “We look back now and we think we maybe should have put him in sooner. He’s always impressed us and as a coach he is a delight to work with. I’m happy for him that he is enjoying his football.

"He hasn't played that many games, but he hasn't lost that many either, he maybe thinks it is a bit different then it actually is, but long may that continue.”

