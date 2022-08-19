Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to The Athletic – Matt Clarke, Kacper Kozlowski and Florin Andone are all heading for the exits at the Amex Stadium.

So far, a total of 18 players have been sold or loaned out to clubs at home and abroad by Brighton.

As well as sales of Marc Cucurella to Chelsea and Yves Bissouma to Tottenham – defender Shane Duffy has been loan to Premier League rivals Fulham and 20-year-old midfielder Teddy Jenks has made a temporary move to League Two neighbours Crawley.

Striker Andone is clearly not part of Potter's plans

Neal Maupay is also expected to leave Albion in the new few days – as Everton, Nottingham Forest and Fulham fight to sign the French forward.

Manager Graham Potter has not ruled out a number of new additions being added to the squad as well.

Following last Saturday’s draw with Newcastle, Potter said: “I’m always content with the squad, you’ve always got to look at what you have got and how you can improve. It’s a different mix of players, so there’s not another Danny Welbeck in terms of profile, So that’s something we may look at if we are going to look anywhere.

“But we’ve got some good oppositions in terms of attacking in Denis [Undav], Evan Ferguson and Julio [Enciso].

Left-sided central defender Clarke hasn't made an appearance for Brighton since signing from Portsmouth for around £3 million.

“There’s a lot of different profiles from an attacking perspective but while the window’s open we need to keep looking and see what’s out there.

“I think we don’t need to react to stuff. We are quite calm as the balance of the team is good. We still have players on the bench that have not played yet that can still have an impact.

"We are not bare on numbers, we need to make the right calls and the right decisions that doesn't put the club under any strain financially.”

Left-sided central defender Clarke hasn’t made an appearance for Brighton since signing from Portsmouth for around £3 million in June 2019.

Polish midfielder Kozlowski became the youngest player ever to feature in the European Championship finals

The 25-year-old has played 110 games in the second division over the past three years on loan, spending two seasons at Derby County before joining West Brom last season.

Polish midfielder Kozlowski became the youngest player ever to feature in the European Championship finals, when he came on against Spain aged 17 years and 246 days.

He was signed by Brighton in January 2021, costing around £8 million from Pogon Szczecin, before the 18-year-old was immediately loaned out for the rest of last season to Union Saint-Gilloise.

Injury niggles have prevented him from making an impact in Belgium or on the south coast – so it is expected that the youngster will go out on loan again this season.

Striker Andone is clearly not part of Potter’s plans, as the Seagulls manager failed to mention the Romanian when naming the forward options the club would have if Neal Maupay left.

Andone, 29, has barley featured for the club since receiving a red card on his debut in a 2-0 defeat to Southampton – leaving the field after a reckless first-half lunge Yan Valery.

Knee injuries and two unsuccessful loan spells at Galatasaray and Cadiz respectively have meant another move abroad looks more then likely for Andone.