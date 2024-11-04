Ardent supporter Miles Penfold said: “We can’t really be too disappointed. The boys worked hard, played really well and put Chesterfield under quite a bit of pressure for spells.

“[An] excellent goal late on was no more than we deserved and greeted with delirium from the Hornets’ fans who were noisy throughout.

“Chesterfield were classy on and off the pitch. I had a word with their manager [Paul Cook] over breakfast and asked him to go easy on us which they did - for the first five minutes anyway!

“Now I’m looking forward to seeing us climb the table.”

Like many of the Hornet fans, HFC steward Chris Holmes clearly made the most of the trip, telling the County Times: “We had a great weekend, with a great welcome, mixing with the Chesterfield supporters in good weather.

“The Lardy Army were soon in good voice, working their way through their repertoire of unique and humorous songs, and we were joined by some Barnsley supporters, who remembered us from our visit there, and some Groundhoppers came, too.

“The players responded superbly taking the game to their League Two opponents, 74 places above the Hornets, the equivalent number of places separating Chesterfield from Liverpool.

“At the conclusion mutual applause between players, management team and supporters continued for several minutes, hats and shirts were exchanged and photos taken.

“Afterwards we cogitated over what might have been. Despite falling behind we stuck to the game plan, with the Horsham faithful, vocal throughout, Chris Dickson’s beautifully constructed goal really giving the travelling supporters something to remember.

“Post-match curries and kebabs were enjoyed, culminating in Ritzy's Karaoke bar having a good old sing song, but I had no voice left!

“On Saturday was Parkrun on the Monsal Trail in the Peak District, with Horsham fans taking part, on Sunday, my group had breakfast in town then drove out into the nearby Peak District to walk the 5km outstanding Linacre Reservoir trail.

“The reception we received from Chesterfield fans was excellent and so many positive comments on ‘X’ about the Horsham fans and how they are a credit to the town as well as the club.

“And many were happy to chat outside the ground and be with us in the Good Beer Guide pubs immediately after the game.

“All in all a great weekend away - trips to Carlisle, Barnsley and now Chesterfield in the last four seasons shows what a great time it is to be a Horsham FC fan.”

