Yems immediately told Sam Matthews to get ready and an unhappy Ferry was soon making his way down the tunnel.

Will Ferry and John Yems

When asked what happened in his post-match interview, Yems said: "That's between me and Will Ferry, but he won't speak to me like that again."

But just 12 days later, the pair were together again for the Forest Green Rovers press conference and it was clear there was no grudge between them.

Ferry said: "It’s my first season in professional football and I am learning to deal with different emotions.

"I may not have dealt with certain emotions the best way but I feel in a better place now from where I was because I know how to deal with that and I know how to go about it in the right way."

And he was full of praise for how Yems has helped develop him in his loan spell from Premier League Southampton.

"He has turned me into a professional," he said. "Even in parts of the game where we might be 1-0 up and it’s about game management and I have been naive and you learn so much off him. He’s been in the game a long time and knows his stuff. There’s so much experience ion the club and so much to learn from and I like to think I have."

And Yems reciprocated the praise. He said: "He’s a good lad.

"That thing we had [against Hartlepool] happens in football. I don’t stand for it and he doesn’t stand for it and it’s just two people who want to win. But unfortunately I am the manager and if anything Will will take that into his career whatever level he gets to.

"You can say what you want in the dressing room, as we do, but we are all in it together. Looking back on it probably cost us the game [taking Ferry off] - other than the other fella we won’t mention.

"He’s been terrific to have around the place and he’s got a good future ahead of him."

Yems was charged by the FA for his comments about the officials after the Hartlepool United game but he says he will not change.

He said: "You can't change. You shouldn’t be swearing at referees and I hold my hands up to that, but how can you change?

"I am not going to become one of these cardboard cutouts that sits on the telly and tells you everything is fantastic and yes, yes, yes.

"The players and fans will soon suss you out and you become a false person. If you are like that in the first pace then be like that but I can't be like that and sometimes I can’t keep my mouth shut."

Reds face top-of-the-table League Two on Saturday at the People's Pension Stadium.