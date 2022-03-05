'Our wingers and strikers just need a bit of confidence' - Crawley Town defender after Reds draw blank against Scunthorpe United

Those were the words from Joel Lynch, who picked up another Man of the Match award today, not the player you’d hope or expect to win that accolade against bottom of the league.

But that’s how it was, a wasteful Crawley side who’d seen goals flowing again of late, saw them dry up in frustrating circumstances as the cut-adrift bottom side, Scunthorpe United, left happiest with a point, following the goalless draw at the People’s Pension Stadium.

Asked about whether it was the sides lack of clinical finishing that cost them the three points, Lynch said: “You can’t fault the lad’s efforts, they’re frustrated after the game. We had enough chances to with the game comfortably. I think it’s the lad’s confidence, they need to be more confident, we’ve got a young team.

"Our wingers and strikers just need a bit of confidence and I’m sure they will when they get their goals.

“We’re obviously disappointed. They’re struggling and they worked hard but we just didn’t take our chances. It was one of them, a tough game.

“We’ll take the positives in the clean sheet and we obviously didn’t get beat. We carry on our little run we’re on at the minute.”

Despite the disappointment of dropping two points, Lynch praised the feeling around the club and how quickly things can change back into their favour.

“There’s no pressure at this club, it’s such a good atmosphere, the manager is behind us and everyone is behind eachother. No one really expects Crawley to do anything, we’re a good side and we’re getting better all the time. I’ve said it before, the more confident we get we’ll win games like this and that’s what we should be doing if we want to get up the league.”

It was a first home clean sheet since the 0-0 draw against Northampton Town in August, meaning there was no surprise as Lynch picked up Man of the Match, on it he said: “I’m just doing my job. It’s comfortable in the three, help from Tony (Craig) and Tunny (Tunnicliffe) with the talking and it’s enjoyable to play.

"I want a clean sheet every game, it’s good for people to give you that kind of respect with Man of the Match but I’d rather have the win. I’ve got too many bottles of Prosecco now!”

Crawley return for their fourth and final home game of the run they’ve had, facing Bristol Rovers on Tuesday. Rovers sit a couple of places above Crawley and Lynch acknowledged the importance of a good result. “We need to win the game; we’ve sort of let ourselves down the last few games because we should’ve taken more points.

"We’ve been unlucky but we can’t be unlucky all the time. We need to start pressing on, it doesn’t matter what time of the season it is, we’ve got enough in the tank. We’ve got players coming back who we missed today because they’re our main players. We need to keep pushing on and pushing the football club on.”

