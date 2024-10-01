Crawley Town interim head coach 'immensely proud' of players despite consecutive defeats

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town interim head coach Ben Gladwin chose to focus on pride after the Reds suffered their second defeat in as many games under him.

Crawley were defeated 2-0 by fellow promoted side Mansfield Town who scored goals in each half to compound the misery on the West Sussex side. The Reds had a handful of chances, particularly in the second half but came out second best against the stags.

The defeat comes just three days after losing to Bolton in a set of matches that echoed each other in both performance and result. Crawley had most of the possession in both games but could not find the back of the net.

Gladwin said: “Unfortunately, it looked a bit too much like Saturday, we tried to be a little bit direct and forceful in the first half. We got control in the second half and started to create some decent chances. Another frustrating night but the boys will stick together.”

Bradley Ibrahim in action against Mansfield Town on Tuesday night | Picture: Stuartbeed.photography Website - https://stuartbeed.photography/ Social - @Stuartbeed.photogtaphy

Despite the result, Gladwin focused on the positives and expressed how proud he was of the side during the two games under his leadership and had plenty of praise for the team’s efforts.

“The boys have been phenomenal in their effort, you can’t fault that, they’ve given everything,” he said. “The boys have to stay together, they’re all pulling in the same direction. It’s a long old season and we’re still early on.

“I’m immensely proud, they’ve been fantastic. I’ve said thank you to them for their effort and commitment, they’ve been brilliant. I’ve enjoyed it a lot with them”.

Gladwin will no longer serve as interim head coach after Rob Elliot was announced to take over the Reds after joining from Gateshead on Tuesday and the 32-year-old said he had no indication of what his role might be.

Crawley drop into the relegation zone after 8 games and will look to start afresh against Wycombe on Saturday.