'I am sure there will be conversations' - Ben Gladwin says he has had no indication of what his role might be following Crawley Town appointment

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Editor and Head of Sport

Published 1st Oct 2024, 23:15 BST
Ben Gladwin said he had no indication of what his role his going forward following his second and final game as Crawley Town interim head coach following the appointment of Rob Elliot as manager.

Gladwin took temporary charge for the 2-0 defeats against Bolton and Mansfield Town following Scott Lindsey’s departure to MK Dons.

It is unclear what the future holds for the 32-year-old as the new era starts at the Broadfield Stadium and Elliot has brought assistant Louis Storey and first team coach Anthony Sweeting with his from Gateshead.

Following Tuesday night’s defeat to the Stags, we asked Gladwin if he had any indication of what his role is from here. “Not yet but I imagine there will be some conversations,” he said. “It’s brilliant for the club that they've got a manager in now and they've got a clear direction which is great. I am sure there will be conversations, but that's where we are at."

Ben Gladwin after Crawley Town's 2-0 defeat to Mansfield Town at the Broadfield Stadium | Picture: Mark DunfordBen Gladwin after Crawley Town's 2-0 defeat to Mansfield Town at the Broadfield Stadium | Picture: Mark Dunford
Ben Gladwin after Crawley Town's 2-0 defeat to Mansfield Town at the Broadfield Stadium | Picture: Mark Dunford

He added that he has spoken to the new manager. “We spoke briefly feel on the phone and we've arranged to try to have a little bit of a chat, just about the situation and where things are at, possibly tomorrow, so we'll see how things progress moving forward.”

The Mansfield defeat was a carbon copy of the Bolton defeat on Saturday with the goals coming at similar times and in similar ways despite the Reds controlling large periods of both games. It’s now seven games without a win for the Reds and they are currently 21st.

We asked Gladwin whether he thinks there are big changes needed to change their fortunes. He said: “That will be for the new manager and what he looks to do. I believe he like he tries to dominate the ball as well. He's obviously put together, a really, really good team up there at Gateshead, so I'm sure he'll have some new ideas that will be brilliant for the players, some fresh thoughts and ideas.

“He'll have his own picture of what he saw tonight and what he has seen previously and what he wants to change. I'm sure I'll get to work straight away and you'll probably see some differences.”

