'Irreplaceable, genuine, unforgettable' - Crawley Town fans bid farewell to departing Tsaroulla
Tsaroulla has been a fan favourite ever since his wonder goal against Leeds United in the famous FA Cup win in 2021.
The 25-year-old was one of seven players who the club were negotiating new contracts with. Jeremy Kelly and Jack Roles were recently announced to have signed on the dotted line, but Reds’ longest serving player has not and has joined Notts County. And fans have been left gutted by the news.
@Entitled_png replied to the club’s post on X: “A true heartbreaker… irreplaceable, genuine, unforgettable. Well and truly will be missed, a talent and a massive addition to wherever you go.”
@Howelltotorres said: “All the best Nicky. Thanks for the memories and that special goal against Leeds!”
Ivan Thac-Lownesout was clearly left tearful, he posted: “Is someone cutting onions in here?”
BetMike said: “Best of luck, Nick! We will miss you”
On the Crawley Town FC Supporters Group, Gail Hellicar said: “Really disappointed. He is a fantastic player and I am so sorry to see him go.”
Andrew Hayes said: “Every goal he scored was a wonder goal.”
Nick Poole said: “Absolutely gutted.”
