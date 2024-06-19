'Irreplaceable, genuine, unforgettable' - Crawley Town fans bid farewell to departing Tsaroulla

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fans have taken to social media after it was announced Nick Tsaroulla will leave Crawley Town at the end of his current contract.

Tsaroulla has been a fan favourite ever since his wonder goal against Leeds United in the famous FA Cup win in 2021.

The 25-year-old was one of seven players who the club were negotiating new contracts with. Jeremy Kelly and Jack Roles were recently announced to have signed on the dotted line, but Reds’ longest serving player has not and has joined Notts County. And fans have been left gutted by the news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@Entitled_png replied to the club’s post on X: “A true heartbreaker… irreplaceable, genuine, unforgettable. Well and truly will be missed, a talent and a massive addition to wherever you go.”

@Howelltotorres said: “All the best Nicky. Thanks for the memories and that special goal against Leeds!”

Ivan Thac-Lownesout was clearly left tearful, he posted: “Is someone cutting onions in here?”

BetMike said: “Best of luck, Nick! We will miss you”

Crawley Town's Nick Tsaroulla shoots past Leeds United's English midfielder Kalvin Phillips to open the scoring during the English FA Cup third round football match between Crawley Town and Leeds United at Broadfield Stadium (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP/Getty)

On the Crawley Town FC Supporters Group, Gail Hellicar said: “Really disappointed. He is a fantastic player and I am so sorry to see him go.”

Andrew Hayes said: “Every goal he scored was a wonder goal.”