Crawley Town pair nominated for awards after stunning September
Reds went undefeated in League Two throughout last month and saw score 16 goals in five league games and finish joint top. The month started with a 3-3 draw at Stockport with only a late goal denying them victory. They then hammered Newport County 4-1 before two 3-2 wins with last minute goals against Tranmere at home and Grimsby Town away.
The last game of the month was a 3-0 win over then-bottom Sutton United.
This has resulted in Scott Lindsey being nominated for the SkyBet League Two Manager of the Month and midfielder Liam Kelly nominated for SkyBet League Two Player of the Month. Kelly has put in some dynamic performances and he scored his first goal for Reds with a stunning chip at Grimsby.
The nomination for Lindsey read: “For excitement, look no further than Crawley whose five games brought 13 points and a total of 24 goals, 16 of them scored by Lindsey’s side. The fighting spirit he has instilled underpinned thrilling 3-2 comeback wins over Tranmere and Grimsby.”
Kelly’s nomination read: “The fulcrum around which Crawley’s play revolves. If Crawley fans were unsure of his qualities when he was signed, they now know about his energy, influence and the way he controls play. Had three assists and a goal in five games.”
The Sky Bet Manager of the Month judging panel comprises former Barnsley manager Danny Wilson, Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.
The judging panel for the Sky Bet Player of the Month comprises Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman; EFL Chief Executive Trevor Birch and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.
The results will be announced on Friday.