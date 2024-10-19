Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town were punished by a ruthless Reading as they lost 4-1 at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob Elliot was forced into a couple of changes with Jay Williams and Josh Flint suspended.

Reading when ahead on 21 minutes when Amadou Mbengue scored after Reds failed to clear a free kick. Harry Forster equalised with a deflected shot on the edge of the area before Lewis Wing hit a 30-yard stunner to give the home side the edge at half time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reds dminated the early part of the second half and Darcy was denied by David Buttuon and a goal line clearance. But Reading were ruthless and goals from Charlie Savage and Sam Smith gave them a 4-1 victory

Crawley Town players in a huddle before the game | Picture: Mark Dunford

Here are our player ratings:

Jojo Wollacott 7 - Good saves early in first half from Smith and Akande. Looked solid. No chance from Lewis Wing’s stunning strike.

Toby Mullarkey 6 - Looked to attack as well as defend. Played striker onside that led to third goal. Some sloppy passing.

Charlie Barker 6 - Played at the centre of the back three. Did well in only his second League One start but poor control led to fourth goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joy Mukena 6 - Caught out a number of times in first half by Akande. Looked off the pace but a much better second half. Replaced by Tanimu

Bradley Ibrahim 7 - Stepped into Williams role well. Battled hard but part of midfield who allowed Reading too much space at times - especially for the second goal

Max Anderson 7 - Good cut back for the opener and always looked for an opening when on the ball. Created some good chances in the second half. Booked. Replaced by Camara

Jeremy Kelly 7 - Played centrally and comfortable on the ball but gave away possession a couple of times. Moved out wide after Forster went off. His wild shot in dying minutes summed up his and Crawley’s day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ronan Darcy 9 - Ran the show once again. Always looked the most likely to create a chance and it was almost a surprise he was not involved in first goal. Denied by a brilliant save and a goal line clearance in the second half. Never stopped running or fighting

Harry Forster 7 - Good goal and worked his socks off on left attacking and defending. Should have done better with a chance in the second half before he was replayed by Hepburn-Murphy

Will Swan 6 - Good chances early on in each half and forced good saves from David Button. He worked hard but no end product. Replaced by Showunmi

Junior Quitirna 7 - Should have scored in first half after great work by Darcy but shot was blocked on line when it looked easier to score. Struggled to get on top of Garcia and held on to the ball for too long at times. Had a lot of efforts on goal. Poor deliveries on set pieces. Replaced by Holohan

Subs:

Russian Hepburn-Murphy n/a. Replaced Forster

Panutche Camara n/a - replaced Anderson. Booked

Tanimu n/a - replaced Mukena

Holohan n/a - replace Quitrina

Showunmi n/a - replaced Swan