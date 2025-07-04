Crawley Town transfer round-up: Rotherham United prepare bid for former Charlton defender, Reds agree deal for ex-Luton winger

Charlie Barker, Benjamin Tanimu and Dion Pereira

It’s already been a busy summer for Crawley Town in terms of transfers – and it looks like there could be more activity to come.

Here are some more rumours and news involving Crawley Town transfers:

Dion Pereira

Transfer correspondent for @footyinsider247 Pete O’Rourke posted on X: “Crawley have agreed a deal for former Luton winger Dion Pereira on a free transfer. #TownTeamTogether #LTFC”

The 26-year-old started his career at Watford before signing for Atlanta United and Luton Town. While at the Hatters, Pereira enjoyed successful loan spells at Bradford City, Sutton United and Dagenham and Redbridge.

Benjamin Tanimu

Defender Benjamin Tanimu has signed for Maghreb de Fès. The Nigerian defender has penned a three-year deal with the Moroccan side. On signing, Tanimu posted on X: “A new HOME! All the glory belongs to God!!!”

The 22-year-old made seven appearances for Crawley after signing for Crawley at the beginning of September last year.

Charlie Barker

Freelance sports journalist Ed Johnson said: “Rotherham United are working on a deal to permanently secure Crawley Town centre back Charlie Barker. The Yorkshire side are keen to get a deal completed for the former Wealdstone man by the time Crawley are back from their pre-season trip to Spain.”

The 22-year-old was a revelation at Crawley Town last season after signing from Wealdstone.