Crawley Town have flown out of the gates this season. The Reds have played fantastic football and sit third in the League Two table.

However, Gillingham’s visit to the Broadfield Stadium this Saturday will be Scott Lindsey and his teams toughest challenge so far this season. Looking forward to the match, Lindsey said: “It’s a game we’re looking forward to. Two teams who have good momentum, so we know it’s going to be a tough game.”

“They’ve started off, obviously, well. Three really good results from the league and one from the cup. It should be an exciting game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gillingham sit atop of League Two with three wins in as many games. They also boast an impressive victory against a strong Southampton team in first round of the Carabao Cup.

Scott Lindsey's Crawley Town have had a great start to the season and face top-of-the-table Gillingham on Saturday. Picture: Eva Gilbert

The fixture will see former Crawley striker Ashley Nadesan, who scored in Gillingham’s win over Southampton, return to Broadfield Stadium for the first time since his departure this summer.

“Listen, he’s a very good player. He’s obviously in good form as well; scored some goals already, hasn’t he?” We’re mindful of that. We’ve just got to make sure we’re switched on at every moment the ball turns over because he will look to run in behind. He’s very good at that, it’s something he’s really strong at.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What is good is the fact that my players know him, so they’ll know what to expect. It’s a game we’re looking forward to, hopefully we’ll keep Ashley [Nadesan] quiet!”

Last time Crawley faced Gillingham, both teams were near the foot of the table. Gillingham came out 1-0 winners, a worrying result at the time for Crawley supporters. Scott Lindsey mentioned how much things have changed since that day. It’s day and night for sure, we’re miles away from where we were then.

“It’s a completely different set up. We had a way of playing to keep us up but were now not in that position anymore. Were now a completely different set up, we’re playing how I want. When I first came in we couldn’t, but now we are.”

Crawley’s line-up has been very consistent with minimal changes being made to the starting team across the first three league games. However, Kellen Gordon limped off in the previous game and Lindsey does not yet know the extent of his injury.

“He’s definitely a doubt for Saturday. It’s important that we have that continuity, teams up and down the country usually have a good balance of continuity within their squad and don’t make loads of changes all the time.”