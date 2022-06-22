Betsy, and his assistant Dan Micciche, have been in place for just over two weeks and soon the club will be announcing more additions to the coaching staff.

And Betsy says he and his coaching and management team will ‘leave no stone unturned’ when it comes to each individual player.

He said: “We feel we have a real diverse coaching group in terms of experience, in terms of goals and responsibility and expertise.

Dan Micciche and Kevin Betsy

"This means we are able to help the players maximise their potential in every area, no stone will be left unturned.

“We do feel that every single player will have attention to detail and have all the support they need off the pitch with the level of staff we have been able to bring in.”

Betsy and Micciche have been working hard on planning for the season and have already made progress with the squad after bringing in defender Travis Johnson and getting Ashley Nadesan signed up for another two years.

But it’s only this week they have managed to have one-to-ones in person.

Betsy said: “I had a phone call with about 90 per cent of the players prior to arriving to pre-season.

“That helped us connect quite early and understand them. It’s important to touch base with players on a regular basis, understand them as people, what their life entails and then by doing that I feel we can support them best when it comes to the football side.

"We had half the group yesterday for the medical screening and we split arrival times for the medical screening. We had half the group yesterday (Tuesday, June 21) and had one-to-ones and today we have the other half.”

Crawley Town are expected to announce their pre-season schedule today (Wednesday, June 22) and the League Two fixtures are released tomorrow (Thursday, June 23).